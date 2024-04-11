Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog campaigns for Jorhat HPC candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi

GAURISAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established Indian democracy as a strong democracy in the world. This strong democracy has been established by the people. The weapon of elections should be used to strengthen democracy. This was stated by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in an election campaign rally in favour of Jorhat HPC candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi at Sati Radhika Smriti Kala Krishti Kendra, Baliaghat on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Neog stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid special attention to the development of our state and the distance between Delhi and Assam has been reduced during the previous Congress days. He has opened the door to industrialization and visited Assam 26 times during his tenure.

Besides she also emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government has been working to provide social security to the poor families of the state through the schemes undertaken by the government, not to create beneficiaries as the opposition claims.

She urged upon the people of Sivasagar to caste their vote for BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi to preserve the heritage of Sivasagar and build a modern Sivasagar. The meeting was organized by BJP Rongpur Mondal Mahila Morcha. The minister was welcomed by the Rongpur Mahila Morcha president Bobby Dutta with a cheleng sadar, gamosa and a memento.

Also Read: AAP leader Atishi Marlena campaigns for Rishiraj Kaundinya in Tezpur

Also Watch: