Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa sarma addresses election rally at Dhekiajuli

Dhekiajuli: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa sarma on Thursday evening arrived at Dhekiajuli Tea Garden playground at 3.30 pm and participated at a huge election rally which was named as ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’. Addressing the people in the rally, the CM said that BJP’s politics is only in development. The BJP works with the goal of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and BJP’s goal is the development of the people of Assam. The BJP government has implemented various schemes for the development of every ethnic group living in Assam. There is no discrimination between Hindus and Muslims. He reiterated that the BJP government has worked seriously to solve the problems of housewives and providing facilities to students studying in schools and colleges.

Dr Sarmah also added that for the benefit of the masses his government has implemented several schemes like construction of new roads, establishment of new medical colleges, schools and colleges in different parts of Assam. At the same time his government had provided ration cards to the poor and forwarded the benefits of the Orunodoi scheme to the needy. The BJP promised to provide 1 lakh jobs in the last elections and has already recruited 1 lakh unemployed in various departments on merit basis. Dr. Sarma reiterated that peace has been established in Assam since the BJP came to power in the state. There are many ethnic groups in the state which include Assamese, Bodo, Gorkha, Hindi speakers, Adivasis, etc., who live in peace and happiness. The CM is hopeful that the voters will be on the side of the BJP in the coming elections and victory of BJP is sure which is visible in the mode of the people when we speak to them.

“I came to Dhekiajuli many times before but I have not had the opportunity to attend a huge election rally like today in the Dhekiajuli area,” he said.

Finally Dr said that he is extremely hopeful at this juncture that the voters and people of Dhekiajuli are in favour of BJP and PM Narendra Modi. In this rally local MLA and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal was also present along with all other BJP dignitaries.

Also Read: Assam: DHSK College declared Centre of Excellence

Also Watch: