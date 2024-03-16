National Institute of Personnel Management celebrates 44th foundation day in association with BCPL at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Assam Chapter, celebrated the 44th foundation day of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Assam Chapter, in association with Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) in a befitting manner at the conference room of Centre for Management Studies (CMS), Dibrugarh University on Friday. The programme was attended by senior officials from major PSUs of Upper Assam including Oil India Limited BCPL, BVFCL and management students at Dibrugarh University etc.

The programme started with lighting of lamp & cake cutting on the occasion. The theme of the session was “Back to Basics” to revisit the timeless fundamentals of Human Resource Management. The session started with welcome address by Pratim Baruah, Chairperson, CMS welcomed the gathering and shared his views on the topic. The chief guest of the event was B.P Bakshi NIPM (Assam Chapter) & Chairman, Assam Productivity Council. Bakshi shared his insights on the theme. The keynote speaker of the session was Dr. Shyamal Baruah, Chief General Manager, HR-Acquisition, Oil India Limited. In his presentation Dr Baruah elaborated on the topic and shared his views on focusing on fundamental of HR Management.

Jayanta Kumar Baruah, Chief Manager (HR), BCPL / Hony. Secretary NIPM, Assam Chapter spoke about the activities of the NIPM chapter encouraged the students about their career progression. Alokesh Das, General Manager HRD & Jayanta Das HR Acquisitions also attended the event and interacted with the students of Dibrugarh University. Dr. Pranjal Bejbaruah Chairman, NIPM Assam Chapter also concluded the session by summing up the earlier presentations very effectively. The session was also graced by faculty members and students of Centre for Management Studies.

