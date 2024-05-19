Assam: Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Shillong Patty, Silchar

Silchar: A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of a commercial building in Shillong Patty, one of the busiest roads, on Saturday. At around 11 am, the fire originated at Institute of Industrial Information Training situated in the fourth floor of Bashundhara apartment which also houses a bank as well as a private finance company. Police and administration had swung into action promptly and at least eight fire fighter vehicles were engaged which took almost three hours to douse the engulfing fire. The most horrifying part of the incident was that a good number of students were inside the institute when the fire broke out. In a desperate attempt to save themselves a few number of students broke an iron grill of the window and somehow climbed down by the water pipe. However a girl student rushed to the top floor and jumped to the nearby building causing herself serious injured. She was immediately rushed to hospital. The police team led by SP Nomal Mahatta and his deputy Subrata Sen acted promptly and brought the situation under controlled. Minister Parimal Suklabaidya also reached the site and took stock of the situation. The computer training centre was completely devasted. Kalipada Das, the centre's owner, was rendered speechless with disbelief.

