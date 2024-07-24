Assam Introduces Waste Management Initiative Across 48 Municipalities

GUWAHATI: In a major push towards fulfilling environmental sustainability, the Assam government has introduced solid waste management projects in 48 municipalities across the state.

Ashok Singhal, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, stressed upon the significance of this initiative during a press conference held at Janata Bhawan.

He urged top officials to work towards getting rid of garbage in all municipalities within the next year.

The minister emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and directed the newly appointed executive officers under the Assam Urban Administrative Service to treat waste collection and management in their municipalities with utmost priority.