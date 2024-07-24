Assam Introduces Waste Management Initiative Across 48 Municipalities

GUWAHATI: In a major push towards fulfilling environmental sustainability, the Assam government has introduced solid waste management projects in 48 municipalities across the state.
Ashok Singhal, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, stressed upon the significance of this initiative during a press conference held at Janata Bhawan.
He urged top officials to work towards getting rid of garbage in all municipalities within the next year.
The minister emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and directed the newly appointed executive officers under the Assam Urban Administrative Service to treat waste collection and management in their municipalities with utmost priority.
The first phase of the project has been sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) and it involves the setting up of 48 solid waste management plants.
Work is currently underway in 18 cities, while the bidding process for the remaining 30 cities is going on.
The projects have started in Nalbari, Silapathar, Barpeta Road, Chapar, North Lakhimpur, Dhekiajuli, Kokrajhar, Barpathar, Sarupathar, Golaghat, Margherita, Dumduma, Kharupetia, Mangaldoi, North Guwahati, Tezpur, Bokakhat, and Silchar municipalities.
Silapathar, Barpeta Road, Chapar, North Lakhimpur, and Dhekiajuli have made significant progress as more than 50 per cent of the work has been already completed there.
The project in Nalbari municipality is on the verge of completion. The next phase will take the initiative to more municipalities throughout the state of Assam.
Minister Singhal underscored the government's mission to maintain cleanliness during a training program for executive officers held at Assam Administrative Officers' College in Khanapara.
He made them understand about the vital role that these officers will play in ensuring the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other development projects.
Furthermore, Minister Singhal chaired a crucial meeting with municipalities and deputy mayors at Janata Bhawan to underline the significance of efficient implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) initiatives.
Top officials from the housing and urban affairs departments attended this meeting.
