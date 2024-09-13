Assam: Fire guts Boko Coaching Academy at Dakuapara village

Boko: Fire gutted Boko Coaching Academy at Dakuapara village on Wednesday night. State fire service and Police team went to the spot after getting information. However, the fire was extinguished but all the furniture and houses of the academy were burnt down.

The Boko Coaching Academy owner Ranjan Rabha said that on Wednesday night people of the area sensed the fire and informed him. “I established the academy especially for the APSC and other examinations around 2 years ago. Due to the fire, all equipment, books were destroyed.” The reason for the fire is yet not known.

