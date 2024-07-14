Assam Government and Boko Jilmil Dance Academy Launch Fortnight-Long Children's Drama Workshop

BOKO: A fortnight summer children’s drama workshop has been organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam with the support of Boko Jilmil Dance Academy at Boko High School premises from Saturday. Boko Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi inaugurated the workshop which will come to an end on July 27. The director of the Jilmil Dance Academy Monoj Das said that in-total, the workshop will be conducted by the 30 trainees by several experienced trainers.

