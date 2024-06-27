Meghalaya: Arrests Made in Meghalaya Public Flogging Case, Victim Support Ensured

Police in Meghalaya have apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in shocking public flogging of woman in Lower Teksagre village. Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani of West Garo Hills district confirmed the arrests. He highlighted the concerted efforts of Meghalaya police in capturing the suspects swiftly.



The incident which gained widespread attention after disturbing video surfaced on social media, depicted young woman being subjected to medieval-style flogging. The video sparked national outrage, prompting immediate action from local authorities as well as Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW).



Initially five suspects were detained. The sixth remained at large until late Wednesday night when police successfully apprehended him. Two of attackers were arrested directly from Lower Teksagre village. The remaining three surrendered at Jengjal police station. They were subsequently brought to Tura to face legal proceedings.



The MSCW upon taking suo motu cognizance of incident, has pledged support to victim. Plans are underway. Commission members will meet with young woman. They will ensure she receives necessary assistance. They will also make sure appropriate actions are taken to address situation comprehensively.



The arrests mark a significant step towards justice. The case has drawn condemnation from various quarters. Civil society organizations women's rights activists and political leaders have all expressed shock and dismay. They emphasize need for stringent action against such acts of violence.



In response to outcry, Meghalaya Chief Minister and other state officials condemned incident. They reaffirm their commitment to ensuring safety and dignity of all citizens particularly women. Swift response from law enforcement agencies reflects a determination to uphold rule of law. They aim to protect vulnerable individuals from such atrocities.



As legal process unfolds MSCW continues to monitor developments closely. They prioritize well-being of victim. They advocate for justice. Efforts are underway to provide her with necessary support services. They ensure she can recover from this traumatic experience.