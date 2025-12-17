Assam: Fit India Movement gains momentum in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Fit India Movement on Sunday received a strong grassroots boost in the Kokrajhar district as veterans and their dependents participated in a cycle riding programme titled ‘Sundays on Cycle’ reinforcing the national call for healthier lifestyles through regular physical activity.

The event was jointly organized by the Zilla Sainik Welfare Office, Kokrajhar, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kokrajhar, under the leadership of retired Army Honorary Captain Karna Kumar Brahma. Captain Brahma, who also serves as the Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, welcomed the participants and expressed appreciation to the SAI Kokrajhar in-charge for arranging bicycles and essential equipment required for the programme.

Held under the theme ‘Fight Obesity: Fitness meets fun on the move,’ the cycling initiative highlighted the importance of simple, accessible forms of exercise in daily life. Participants rode together through designated routes, turning the activity into both a fitness drive and a public message encouraging citizens to adopt healthier habits.

The programme aligned with the objectives of the Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The nationwide campaign urges people to integrate sports and physical activity into everyday routines and promotes a collective commitment to building a fitter and healthier India. Organizers said that the cycling event not only promoted physical well-being among veterans and their families but also served as an example for the wider community. By combining fitness with participation and enjoyment, the initiative aimed to inspire residents of Kokrajhar district to remain active and support the vision of a fit nation.

