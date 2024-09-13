Assam: Five Cattle Stolen from Tara Jan Village Home; FIR Filed as Cattle Theft Rises in Jamuguri Area

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of five cattle were stolen from a house of Barek Ali, a resident of Tara Jan village, Towbhanga under Jamuguri police station on Wednesday night. According to information, the thief had stolen a pair of bullocks, two cows along with a calf. The family members have lodged an FIR at Jamuguri PS on Thursday. The cases of cattle smuggling and cattle head theft are on the rise in and out of Jamugurihat area.

Also Read: Assam: Fire guts Boko Coaching Academy at Dakuapara village

Also Watch: