Jamuguri Police Seize Motorcycle and Large Quantity of Arunachali Liquor

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Jamuguri police managed to seize a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 P 4678 along with a huge quantity of Arunachali liquor form a supplier at Towbhanga on NH 15 on Thursday evening. According to information, the police team got a secret input regarding the transportation of Arunachal-made liquor from Balipara side to Jamugurihat area and waited for the supplier to reach Towbhanga. As and when the supplier saw the police team, he managed to escape from that place leaving his motorcycle and huge cartons of Arunachali liquor. Later on, the police team seized his motorcycle and the liquor as well and brought to Jamuguri PS.

