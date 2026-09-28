Assam: Five decades of Bhaona service, yet no government recognition for Gopal Borkataky

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Gopal Borkataky, an eminent bhaona artiste and make-up and costume designer, has remained without government recognition despite nearly five decades of dedicated service and distinguished contribution to Assamese traditional performing arts. A resident of historic Kochgaon village in Jamugurihat under Sonitpur district, Borkataky has been associated with bhaona make-up and costume designing since 1975. Cultural enthusiasts and local people have urged the Assam Government to grant him an artist pension in recognition of his contribution.

Over the past five decades, Borkataky has worked in more than 1,000 bhaona performances, besides Ras and theatrical productions, across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the country. His artistic work has taken him to Seppa, Bomdila and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Jaipur in Rajasthan. He is particularly known for his distinctive make-up designs for asura and demon characters in bhaona.

Borkataky has also served as a resource person at several bhaona workshops organised under Assam Government initiatives. He is frequently invited to different parts of Sonitpur and other districts for bhaona make-up and costume work and has earned appreciation for his artistic skills.

To promote the traditional art, he has established a make-up and costume centre at his residence, where he trains young and interested people.

Besides bhaona, Borkataky is also a clay idol artist. Following in the footsteps of his father, Shyama Borkataky, he makes more than 100 idols every year for Durga Puja. His idols are supplied across Sonitpur and Biswanath districts and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In view of his contribution to bhaona, traditional make-up, costume design and clay art, cultural enthusiasts have urged the government to recognise his work by granting him an artist pension.

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