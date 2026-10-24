NFR's Rangia Division Engages Passengers with Innovative Outreach Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: In view of increased passenger movement during the festive season, Rangia Junction under Northeast Frontier Railway has launched an innovative passenger outreach programme. As part of the Special Campaign and as per directives of the Ministry of Railways, the Rangia Division organised ‘Rail Jan Sambad’ (Public Dialogue) across all stations under its jurisdiction to strengthen public participation and responsive administration. The initiative created a platform for direct interaction between railway authorities and passengers on station premises. Passengers shared travel experiences, raised immediate concerns and suggested improvements in train comfort, station infrastructure and catering services. A dedicated team headed by Ajay Kumar Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Nivedita Dutta, Divisional Commercial Manager, Pranjal Borah, Assistant Commercial Manager, CMI Hrishikesh Deka, Station Superintendent Dwipen Deka and other officers and frontline staff interacted directly with passengers on platforms and inside trains. According to railway authorities, the feedback collected during the Jan Sambad programme will be digitally recorded and systematically reviewed to identify issues requiring immediate attention and those needing departmental coordination and long-term planning.