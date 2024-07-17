Assam: Flood Affected People Call For Help From Government

Hatsingimari: Several parts of the state continue to face problems because of flood-related problems even though the water continues to gradually subside and water levels in the major rivers continue to drop. In such a condition, flood victims of South Salmara Mankachar have asked the government to provide them with the necessary support.

In South Salmara Mancachar district, places like Barmanpara Newajespur, Malakhowa, Sukhsar, Puran Sukhchar, Daspara, and others have been severely affected by devastating floods.

Currently, many areas in lower Assam are submerged under water, causing distress to farmers who are left helpless, with their livelihoods at stake.

Despite the presence of the Jal Jeevan Mission, there are significant concerns about the timely distribution of clean drinking water. Flood-affected individuals are compelled to sleep on roadsides, while the Assam government is providing limited food aid to alleviate the situation. Locals have voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the matter, stating that they have not received the assistance they were supposed to receive in a satisfactory manner. Although the government has distributed rice, lentils (dal), and cattle fodder to flood victims, some have reported inadequate receipt of these supplies. Families living below the poverty line have been facing significant challenges in sustaining themselves amidst the floodwaters for nearly a month. Families affected by the flood have reported extensive damage to their agricultural lands and fields. The people affected by the floods are demanding that the government provide proper supplies of food items.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) bound for Assam for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of floods and landslides will arrive in the state on July 18. Joint Secretary to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) Mihir Kumar will lead the team. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has already informed the Assam Government of the central team. After its spot assessment, the central team will submit the report of damage caused by floods and landslides in Assam to the MHA.