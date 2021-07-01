 Top
Assam Flood Alert Update 2021: Govt Takes Stock of Flood Preparedness

Assam faced major floods in 1954, 1962, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2012. Almost every year three to four waves of flood ravage the flood-prone areas of Assam.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-06T18:56:08+05:30

Why Flood Situation in Assam

Assam with its vast network of rivers is prone to natural disasters like floods and erosion which has a negative impact on the overall development of the state. The Brahmaputra and Barak River with more than 50 numbers of tributaries feeding them, causes flood devastation in the monsoon period each year. The flood and erosion problem of Assam is singularly different from other states so far as extent and duration of flooding and magnitude of erosion is concerned and is probably the most acute and unique in the country.

The flood-prone area of the assam as assessed by the Rashtriya Barh Ayog (RBA) is 31.05 Lakh Hectares against the total area of state 78.523 Lakh Hectares i.e. about. 39.58 % of the total land area of Assam. This is about 9.40% of the total flood-prone area of the country. Records show that the average annual area affected by floods is 9.31 Lakh Hectares. The flood-prone area of the country as a whole stands at about 10.2 % of the total area of the country, but the flood-prone area of Assam is 39.58 % of the area of the state. It signifies that the flood-prone area of Assam is four times the national mark of the flood-prone area of the country.

During the post-independence period, Assam faced major floods in 1954, 1962, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2012. Almost every year three to four waves of flood ravage the flood-prone areas of Assam. The average annual loss due to flood in Assam is to the tune of Rs. 200.00 Crores and particularly in 1998, the loss suffered was about Rs. 500.00 Crores and during the year 2004 it was about Rs. 771.00 Crores.

Sl.

Survey Period

Area Covered by Brahmaputra River

1

First survey (1912-28)

3,870 km²

2

Second survey (1963-75)

4,850 km²

3

Third survey (2006 NESAC):

6,080 km²

Breaches of embankment due to bank erosion by the rivers have become a common phenomenon. New areas are being affected by erosion every year. The riverine fertile agricultural lands of the state are reducing due to erosion, which has a very negative impact on the rural economy of the state.

The extent of damage due to bank erosion is alarming in nature which can be seen from the following table (as assessed by the Revenue Department):

Live Updates

  • 6 July 2021 1:26 PM GMT

    Floods affect twenty villages in three districts of Assam

    Floods affected twenty villages in three districts in the State on Saturday, besides claiming the life of a person in Barpeta district. Rains in the past few days inundated 26 villages in Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, and Dibrugarh affecting around 3,717 people. The floodwaters washed away culverts and RCC bridges of some approach roads.

  • 2 July 2021 8:32 AM GMT

    Flood situation in Dhemaji Grim; Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika Holds Panel Meet

    The flood situation remains grim and unchanged in the Dhemaji district. Following this, the Minister for Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika addressed a panel discussion with Minister Ranoj Pegu, MP from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency Pradan Baruah and a member of the Jonai Assembly constituency, Bhuban Pegu on Thursday.

    The meeting discussed, in particular, the measures to be taken for the permanent control of the Jiadhal river dam in the Dhemaji district.

  • 1 July 2021 12:26 PM GMT

    Over 7,000 hit by floods in 2 Assam districts

    Over 7,000 people of 96 villages in Assam’s two districts—Dhemaji and Dibrugarh have been hit by flood within the final 24 hours.

    According to the state authorities’ Flood Reporting and Information System (FRIMS), 3,870 people have been affected in Jonai and Dhemaji income circles in Dhemaji district and three,717 in Chabua circle in Dibrugarh district.

    Two different revenue circles, Manikpur and Srijangram of Bongaigaon district in western a part of the state have additionally been affected by flood however up to now there isn’t a report of any inhabitants being hit.

  • 1 July 2021 12:24 PM GMT

    Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua reviews COVID and flood situation in Barpeta

    Reviewing the flood situation in the district, Barua asked the administration to ensure social distancing was adhered to in relief camps. He said if need be; more relief camps should be readied this time around in the district in view of the COVID pandemic. He also instructed the administration to guarantee that flood-affected people get required and adequate relief material.

    The meeting was also attended by Partha Mazamder, Secretary, Social welfare department, Tej Prasad Bhusal, DC, Barpeta, Diganta Das, DDC, Manoj Sikaria, CEO, Zila Parishad, Amithabh Singa, SP, all Additional Deputy Commissioners, among others.

  • 1 July 2021 12:23 PM GMT

    Dispur to procure 5 drones as a pilot project for better flood management

    In first, the State Government is set to use drones as a pilot project for better flood management. To begin with, the Government is going to procure five drones – two big and three small ones. The very purpose of the pilot project is a proper assessment of floods through aerial surveillance, erosion in riparian areas, dropping of essential commodities for flood-affected people during emergencies, etc.

  • 1 July 2021 12:23 PM GMT

    CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews flood and COVID situation in Dhemaji

    In view of the flood situation looming large in Dhemaji district, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reviewed the flood preparedness of the Dhemaji district administration by taking part in a meeting organized in the conference hall the of Deputy Commissioner's office. During the same meeting, he also took stock of the COVID-19 situation as well as its management strategy adopted by the district administration in Dhemaji in presence of Ministers Dr. Ranuj Pegu and Sanjay Kishan and MLA Bhuban Pegu.

  • 1 July 2021 12:22 PM GMT

    CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews COVID and Flood Preparedness in Tinsukia District

    The Chief Minister informed media persons that the Tinsukia district administration had taken all preventive measures to mitigate people's sufferings from the possible flood. During the visit, Dr Sarma held discussion with district officials at the DC's conference hall in Tinsukia on Saturday in presence of Union Minister Rameswar Teli, State Minister Sanjoy Kishan and MLA of Digboi Suren Phukan.

  • 1 July 2021 12:21 PM GMT

    Chirang district administration reviews flood preparedness in district

    The Chirang district administration on Tuesday reviewed the flood preparedness measures with the heads of line departments in the presence of a representative from ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority) as Nodal Officer for Chirang district, Biren Baishya.

  • 1 July 2021 12:20 PM GMT

    Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Flood and Erosion-affected Areas in Doomdooma

    State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the flood and erosion-affected areas of Sadiya subdivision on Monday. He inspected the Kundil River at 8th Mile, and the Balijan River at Udaypur, Sunnpura. Finally, he visited the erosion site of Kundil River at 5th Mile of Purani Lakhimpuria where there was heavy erosion last year. He was accompanied by MP, Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency, Pradan Baruah, local MLA Bolin Chetia and the officials of Sadiya subdivision administration and the water resources department.

  • 1 July 2021 12:19 PM GMT

    Flood Preparedness Review Meeting held in Sonitpur District

    The meeting discussed the preparedness for the upcoming flood situation, the status of deployment of SDRF/ NDRF, the status of life-saving equipment, setting up of COVID-19 protocol compliant Model Relief Camps, coordination of stakeholders among others.

    The officials from ASDMA appraised the district administration about the latest SOP issued by ASDMA which stresses the need to find bigger spaces to set up relief camps to ensure social distancing between two inmates in view of the COVID situation. As per these guidelines, a space of 7 sq m per person is required to ensure the norm of 1 m social distancing. Moreover, drinking water provision of 30 liters per person per day, availability of toilets in a 1:30 ratio, regular sanitization, ensuring COVID appropriate behavior in relief camps, and other important issues were also discussed.

