Assam: Flood-Hit Jerenga Pathar Sees Economic Revival Through Thriving Fish Trade

Daily fish harvests of 15-25 quintals boost local trade at flood-hit Jerenga Pathar, with loads of dried indigenous fish transported to Jagiroad.

A correspondent

NAZIRA: Historic Jerenga Pathar, associated with Assam's rich history and the venue of the centenary biennial session of the Axam Xahitya Xabha in 2017, is witnessing a revival of economic activity following the devastating floods of July 19. The floods left thousands of families in Jerenga Pathar and adjoining areas struggling to rebuild their lives. For nearly two months, floodwater remained trapped across vast agricultural fields, causing extensive damage to crops and disrupting the livelihoods of farmers.

However, as the water receded, numerous water bodies and pond-like depressions formed across the fields, creating favourable conditions for fish to thrive. With agricultural activities still affected by the damaged fields, the abundance of fish has opened up an alternative source of income for hundreds of flood-hit families.

According to local sources, around 15 to 20 quintals of fish are being harvested daily from the water bodies. The growing trade has benefited more than 100 families and provided fresh business opportunities for local traders.

A variety of indigenous and other fish species, including moua, puti, singora, singi, magur, pabho, kawoi, goroi, tura, rohu, borali, mrigal, grass carp and silver carp, are available in the local market.

Fish harvested from Jerenga Pathar is being transported to markets across Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. Meanwhile, traders are drying indigenous fish on bamboo racks under the sun to cater to the growing market for dried fish. Large quantities of dried fish are reportedly being transported daily to Jagiroad, known for its major dried-fish market.

The emerging fish trade has brought renewed hope to families who suffered significant losses during the floods. However, it remains uncertain whether the temporary economic opportunity will compensate for the long-term losses suffered by farmers and other affected residents.

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