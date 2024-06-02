Assam: Youth Earns 'Vaccine Man' Title, Extends Aid to Impoverished in Dhubri Town

DHUBRI: A youth named Dipankar Majumdar, with the title, “Vaccine Man” in Dhubri town during the Covid times distributed umbrellas for head and slippers among the poorest of poor people to protect them from scorching heat and rain since last few days.

Before distributing umbrellas in the rising murcurry, Dipankar made sure to provide slippers to barefooted elderly men and women who showered blessings, a bypasser who noticed told this scribe.

During the pandemic, many people like street vendors, rickshaw pullers, tea sellers, fishermen, washermen-women and others who didn’t have access to mobile phones were unaware about getting vaccinated. Dipankar not only raised awareness among them but also took hundreds of people to vaccination centres to get their first and second doses done.

According to his friends and fellow residents, Dipankar derives great satisfaction from working with the impoverished and providing them with whatever assistance he can.

In addition, a member of the Kalibari Trustee Board stated that he actively participates in the annual mass marriage of the economically disadvantaged segment of the community, which is organised by Dhubri Kalibari. He also mentioned that, each year at the onset of Durga Puja, he first conducts a survey of the town’s slum areas and distributes sarees and dhotis to elderly and impoverished women.

A resident told The Sentinel that Dipankar comes from a reputed and respectable family of Dhubri and has a deep connection with Indian culture and traditions and to promote them, he founded an organisation named “Nrityagan” a few years ago.

Through “Nrityagan”, they have been performing and staging various cultural events for last five years including Basant Utsav, Bihu and Goalpariya showcasing Indian cultural millieu through dance, music, and drama, resident further informed.

In an interview with The Sentinel, Dipankar Majumdar modestly admitted to making only a small contribution to society and claimed that doing so brings him peace. He remarked that when he receives his small gift and is rewarded with smiles from them, then all of his hard work has been worthwhile.

“Even if there are a lot of things that need to be done for the underprivileged, I am not able to accomplish them. However, my creations give others in the community hope that they can succeed as well—and many do—which gives me further fulfilment,” Dipankar further added.

