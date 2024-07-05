Assam Floods: CM Visites Dibrugarh, Takes Stock of Flood Situation

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Dibrugarh town of Assam and took stock of the flood situation. Residents of Dibrugarh have been facing severe problems because of urban flooding.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the flood situation in Dibrugarh town on Friday morning. The situation has remained largely unchanged in many parts of Dibrugarh over the last few days. Urban flooding has slightly receded in some localities, but several areas are still significantly affected by the waters.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the flood situation in Majuli the previous day and stayed overnight in Dibrugarh, visited HS Road in Dibrugarh on Friday morning. During this visit, he also inspected the main drainage of Dibrugarh and expressed his commitment towards taking all necessary measures to promptly address the issue. The flood has severely disrupted the lives of the citizens, submerging their homes and triggering a scarcity of essential items such as food and drinking water.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Shiv Mandir sluice gate, BBC Colony from Pandu Port road and Pandunath Devalaya sluice gate in Guwahati city to take stock of the flood situation. The area is inundated due to the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River. The Chief Minister, during the visit, took stock of the problems faced by the people and the steps taken to address them.

The Chief Minister inspected the drains along the Pandu Port road and directed the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority to take appropriate measures to drain the water accumulated there. He then visited the sluice gate at BBC Colony on Pandu Port Road as well as the Pandunath Devalaya sluice gate. As there is no guard wall at the Pandunath Devalaya sluice gate, the flood waters of the Brahmaputra have inundated some areas. The Chief Minister directed the Water Resources Department to construct the guard wall as soon as possible.