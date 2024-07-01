Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Assesses Flood Situation in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Dibrugarh on Sunday to assess the worsening flood situation affecting the area, including Dibrugarh City.
Sonowal was briefed on the government’s efforts to reduce the impact of the floods on people's daily lives.
With the heavy rains causing severe damage, the Union Minister instructed officials to take immediate action and implement emergency measures to minimize the damage.
Sonowal also assessed the flood situation in Dibrugarh City, where the Brahmaputra River's water level crossed the danger mark early this morning. The city is suffering from severe flooding, affecting many areas.
To ensure the administration is fully prepared to handle and minimize damage from the rising flood levels and expected further rain, the Union Minister spoke with Sanjay Kishan, the Minister of Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Welfare and MLA of Tinsukia, as well as Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Guardian Minister of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.
The Guardian Minister is expected to visit the affected areas on Monday to assess the situation and review relief efforts in both districts.
After the meeting, Sonowal expressed his concern about the severe flood situation in many areas of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. With more rain expected, he emphasized the need to enhance emergency measures and provide relief to those affected.
He noted that Dibrugarh City has also experienced severe flooding, which is a major concern. He mentioned that they had an urgent discussion with officials about the steps being taken to mitigate the impact of the floods in the city.
While the administration is working on emergency measures, he directed officials to ensure that support and relief are provided to those affected as soon as possible.
Sonowal discussed the flood situation with Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan and top officials of the Dibrugarh Municipality Corporation (DMC), including Mayor Saikat Patra, Deputy Mayor Ujjwal Phukan, Ward Commissioners, and other senior officials.
The Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota, and the District Commissioner, Bikram Kairi, were also present. Sonowal directed all officials to take immediate action and provide relief to the victims.
