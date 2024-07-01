Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Assesses Flood Situation in Dibrugarh

Sonowal also assessed the flood situation in Dibrugarh City, where the Brahmaputra River's water level crossed the danger mark early this morning. The city is suffering from severe flooding, affecting many areas.

To ensure the administration is fully prepared to handle and minimize damage from the rising flood levels and expected further rain, the Union Minister spoke with Sanjay Kishan, the Minister of Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Welfare and MLA of Tinsukia, as well as Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Guardian Minister of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.

The Guardian Minister is expected to visit the affected areas on Monday to assess the situation and review relief efforts in both districts.

After the meeting, Sonowal expressed his concern about the severe flood situation in many areas of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. With more rain expected, he emphasized the need to enhance emergency measures and provide relief to those affected.