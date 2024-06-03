Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 18, More Than 5 Lakh People Impacted

GUWAHATI: Assam is still facing severe flooding. Three more people have died, and while the number of affected people has gone down slightly, new areas are now flooded. Rivers are overflowing, and those affected are seeking shelter in relief camps.
A bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that 535,246 people in 13 districts are still affected by the flood.
On Saturday, the number of affected people was 601,642 across 10 districts. Since May 28, the total number of deaths due to floods and storms has reached 18, with two in Cachar and one in Nagaon.
Three major rivers - Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara - are still flowing above the danger level, as per the ASDMA bulletin.
Nagaon was the hardest-hit district, with 303,567 people affected, followed by Cachar with 109,798 and Hojai with 86,382 affected individuals.
Over 39,000 displaced people are staying in 193 relief camps across various districts, with an additional 82 relief distribution centers operating.
Various agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities, are conducting rescue and relief operations. Medical teams have also been sent to provide assistance in the affected areas.
Reports of damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and other property have been received from various districts.
The 14 districts affected by the flood are Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hojai, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Cachar, South Salmara, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, and Dima-Hasao.
Nagaon is the district most severely affected, with over 300,000 people impacted, followed by Cachar, where the number of affected persons is over 100,000. Among the three deaths reported on Sunday, two were from Cachar, while one person died in Nagaon.
Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the flood situation and promised sufficient assistance. A well-equipped team from the National Disaster Response Force arrived in the Barak Valley area of Assam on Saturday. Officials stated that they would remain there until the situation improves.
