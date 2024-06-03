Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 18, More Than 5 Lakh People Impacted

GUWAHATI: Assam is still facing severe flooding. Three more people have died, and while the number of affected people has gone down slightly, new areas are now flooded. Rivers are overflowing, and those affected are seeking shelter in relief camps.

A bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that 535,246 people in 13 districts are still affected by the flood.

On Saturday, the number of affected people was 601,642 across 10 districts. Since May 28, the total number of deaths due to floods and storms has reached 18, with two in Cachar and one in Nagaon.