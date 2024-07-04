Assam: Floods Ravage Kaziranga National Park, Resulting in Numerous Animal Deaths

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park in Assam grapples with dire flood situation. This has claimed the lives of 17 animals as of Thursday. The primary cause of death has been identified as drowning. According to recent report on animal rescue and release shared by National Park 11 hog deer have succumbed to drowning. Another five died while receiving treatment. Additionally, report notes death of otter pup. The Specific cause has not been detailed.

Rescue operations have been in full swing. 72 animals have been rescued so far. Of these 29 have been treated and released back into the wild. Another 26 are currently receiving medical care. Flood's impact on park’s infrastructure has been severe. 173 out of 233 camps have been inundated. Nine camps have been evacuated as of Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been actively monitoring situation. He conducted inspections of flood-affected areas including Kaziranga National Park. This was done to assess flood preparedness. He also evaluated ongoing relief efforts. On Tuesday, Sarma took to social media platform X to provide updates. He stated in Hindi "We are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for shelter. Also health checkups and adequate food, etc. Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has also assured me that if any need arises. The central government will provide immediate help."

The flood situation remains critical with vast areas of Kaziranga submerged affecting both wildlife and the park’s infrastructure. The state government, in collaboration with various agencies is working tirelessly to mitigate impact of floods and ensure safety and well-being of park's inhabitants.

As annual bout of floods continues ravage Assam situation at Kaziranga highlights pressing need for effective flood management strategies. There is also timely intervention to protect both human and animal lives. The tragic loss of wildlife underscores severity of natural calamity. There is urgent need for sustained efforts to address challenges posed by these recurring floods.