Tripura Mud Wall Collapse: Couple Killed, Children Injured in Agartala

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, a married couple died, and their two children were seriously injured when the mud wall of their house collapsed early Wednesday morning in Old Agartala.
The incident occurred in Meghlipara, Old Agartala. Family members said they heard a loud noise in the early hours when the incident occurred.
A senior police official said the couple and their child were asleep on Tuesday night when the wall of their mud house collapsed.
A family member mentioned that when they heard the sound, they rushed out of the house and saw what had happened. They quickly tried to rescue the victims and transported them to the Ranirbazar Primary Health Care Centre.
Another family member said that the on-duty doctors referred them to GB Pant Hospital. Unfortunately, Jhuma Tanti was declared dead on the spot, and although Pranesh Tanti was initially alive, he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.
West District Magistrate Vishal Kumar gave temporary relief and promised the family all possible government help.
He stated that due to heavy rain last night, a mud wall of a house collapsed in the Meghlipara area, resulting in the deaths of Pranesh Tanti and Jhuma Tanti. Their two children, a 4-month-old and a 9-year-old, sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment.
He assured that they are ensuring the children's care and providing necessary interim relief. He also mentioned that this is a very tragic incident, and the government will offer all possible support to the deceased's family.
Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced financial assistance for the affected family.
Taking to X, he wrote, “Pranesh and Jhuma Tanti of the same family of Khairpur Mekhlipara village panchayat lost their lives in an unfortunate incident due to excessive rainfall. Their two daughters aged 4 months and 9 years are under treatment. I am deeply saddened by this incident. The state government and administration have already taken necessary steps. Apart from financial help, our government will support this family completely.”
Tripura has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days. Aside from the two deaths, there were no reports of any other damage as of Wednesday, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.
