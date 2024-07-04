Tripura Mud Wall Collapse: Couple Killed, Children Injured in Agartala

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, a married couple died, and their two children were seriously injured when the mud wall of their house collapsed early Wednesday morning in Old Agartala.

The incident occurred in Meghlipara, Old Agartala. Family members said they heard a loud noise in the early hours when the incident occurred.

A senior police official said the couple and their child were asleep on Tuesday night when the wall of their mud house collapsed.

A family member mentioned that when they heard the sound, they rushed out of the house and saw what had happened. They quickly tried to rescue the victims and transported them to the Ranirbazar Primary Health Care Centre.