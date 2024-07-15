Assam Floods: Slight Improvement but Devastation Remains as Death Toll Rises to 93

GUWAHATI: Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding as death toll reached 93 on Sunday. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed two additional fatalities in Karimganj district. This highlights ongoing crisis.

Nearly 598000 people across 18 districts are still affected by deluge. Cachar district remains hardest hit. Over 115,000 people impacted. Dhubri and Nagaon districts follow closely with more than 81000 and 76,000 affected residents respectively. Goalpara Dhemaji, Golaghat and Sivasagar are also suffering from floods.

Flooding has submerged 1342 villages across 52 revenue circles. This has devastated over 25,367.61 hectares of crop area. Major rivers including Brahmaputra, Burhidihing and Disang continue to flow above danger level. This exacerbates situation.

In response to crisis, over 58000 people have sought refuge in relief camps across 13 districts. Floods have also taken toll on livestock. Nearly 284,000 domestic animals affected and more than 230 washed away in past 24 hours.

Kaziranga National Park renowned for its wildlife, has also suffered significant losses. Park authority reported death of 196 animals including 10 rhinos due to floods. Among deceased animals were 165 Hog Deer. Also 10 rhinos, 2 Swamp Deer and 2 Sambar drowned in floodwaters. Additionally 2 Hog Deer were killed in vehicle accident. 14 animals died under care and 1 Otter pup succumbed to other causes.

Despite tragic losses, there have been successful rescue operations. Park authority rescued 143 animals. Including 2 rhino calves also 2 elephant calves. However, 26 forest camps within park remain submerged. Posing ongoing challenges for both wildlife and rescue efforts.

As Assam continues to battle aftermath of these devastating floods. State and local authorities are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to affected populations. Situation remains critical. Efforts to mitigate damage and aid recovery are ongoing.