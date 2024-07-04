Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Claiming 46 Lives And Displacing Thousands

GUWAHATI: Assam is going through a dire situation as the state grapples with a devastating flood crisis that has claimed at least 46 lives, with eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours alone.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation remains tense as more than 16.25 lakh people across 29 districts have had to bear the brunt of the second wave of floods.
Dhubri stands out as the worst affected district with a staggering 2,23,210 people getting affected by its ramifications. Darrang district follows suit with 1,83,738 affected people and it is followed by Lakhimpur district at 1,66,063 affected individuals.
To add to it, as many as 2800 villages under 105 revenue circles have been submerged by the flood waters which have displaced a staggering 3.86 lakh people who are forced to seek shelter in 515 relief camps and distribution centers.
Besides taking a toll on human suffering, the natural calamity has also caused distress to around 11,20,165 animals, thereby aggravating the already grim situation.
The NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and other relevant agencies are actively engaging in rescue operations, with 8,377 stranded individuals rescued in the past 24 hours alone.
The deluge has also inflicted widespread destruction to critical infrastructure, damaging 100 roads, 14 bridges, and breaching 11 embankments across the state.
To make things worse, major rivers including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark in several areas, aggravating the plight of locals in districts such as Dhubri, Tezpur, Guwahati and Goalpara.
Meanwhile, a total of 156 villages of Bhuragaon, Mayang and Laharighat revenue circles of the Morigaon district have been flooded.
Out of the total 156 villages, 53 villages under the Bhuragaon revenue circle, 75 villages under the Mayang revenue circle and 28 villages under the Laharighat revenue circle have been submerged in the current flood, affecting the residents and livestock.