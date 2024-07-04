Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Claiming 46 Lives And Displacing Thousands

GUWAHATI: Assam is going through a dire situation as the state grapples with a devastating flood crisis that has claimed at least 46 lives, with eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours alone.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation remains tense as more than 16.25 lakh people across 29 districts have had to bear the brunt of the second wave of floods.

Dhubri stands out as the worst affected district with a staggering 2,23,210 people getting affected by its ramifications. Darrang district follows suit with 1,83,738 affected people and it is followed by Lakhimpur district at 1,66,063 affected individuals.