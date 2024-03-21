Assam: Flying squad seizes Rs 1.60 lakh cash in poll-bound Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A team of flying squad deployed in Dibrugarh Assembly constituency of Dibrugarh electoral district seized a cash amount of Rs 1.60 lakh from a person heading to Silapathar from Dibrugarh during a search operation at Sukapha Tinali on Tuesday night. The Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 2.58 lakh in cash from two vehicles each at Bogibeel check post under Bogibeel police station under 89-Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh electoral district on Tuesday afternoon.

