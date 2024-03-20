Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 2.58 lakh cash and liquor in Dibrugarh electoral district

DIBRUGARH: The Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 2.58 lakh in cash from two vehicles each at Bogibeel check post under Bogibeel police station under 89-Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh electoral district on Tuesday. Cash of Rs 1,57,000 was intercepted from the vehicle (bearing the registration no (AS 01FT 7861) coming from Dhemaji district intending to travel towards Nagaon. A man named Ataur Rahman, resident of Kaliabor Nagaon was apprehended.

Similarly, in another case, cash of Rs 1,01,600 was intercepted from the vehicle bearing the registration no. of (AS 12AE 5190) from a man named Mostafa Hussain a resident of Samguri, Nagaon. The Flying Squad Team on Tuesday seized 2.75 litres of liquor from a vehicle number (NL01P2846 ) coming from Longding in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dhuwapathar village in 91-Tingkhong constituency.

