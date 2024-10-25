Assam: Flying Squad Seizes Rs. 4.53 Lakh In Bongaigaon Ahead Of By-Polls

BONGAIGAON: A flying squad unit seized Rs 4.53 lakhs in cash in Bongaigaon's Chakapara during a routine vehicle check.

The team seized Rs 4,53,421 in total from a person identified as Abdul Malek while inspecting a vehicle bearing registration number AS 19 AC 3618.

The operation is part of heightened vigilance by law enforcement authorities to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Anurag Goel, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, revealed about the deployment of nine Flying Squad units across five poll-bound assembly seats.