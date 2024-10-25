Assam: Flying Squad Seizes Rs. 4.53 Lakh In Bongaigaon Ahead Of By-Polls

BONGAIGAON: A flying squad unit seized Rs 4.53 lakhs in cash in Bongaigaon's Chakapara during a routine vehicle check.
The team seized Rs 4,53,421 in total from a person identified as Abdul Malek while inspecting a vehicle bearing registration number AS 19 AC 3618.
The operation is part of heightened vigilance by law enforcement authorities to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Anurag Goel, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, revealed about the deployment of nine Flying Squad units across five poll-bound assembly seats.
The by-polls will cover 1,078 polling stations across the Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri assembly constituencies. A total of 9,10,665 eligible voters, including 19 from the third gender, are set to participate in the electoral process.
The by-polls were necessitated after the assembly seats fell vacant following the Lok Sabha polls.
Notable withdrawals include BJP leader Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai and AGP’s Phani Bhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon, who vacated their seats to assume their new positions.
With election authorities highly alert, the state aims to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process, with the Flying Squad’s cash seizure serving as an example of the ongoing attempts to check malpractice.