Assam: SVEEP Cell organised an awareness to increase voting rates in Cachar

SILCHAR: A voter awareness meeting was held at the auditorium of Shalchapra Development Block as a part of voter’s awareness campaign organised by Systematic Voter’s Education & Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Cell of Cachar district administration on Wednesday. Deputy Director of Nehru Yuba Kendra, Silchar, Mehbub Alam Lashkar took part as a trainer in the meeting.

Shalchapara Block Development Officer Yusuf Ahmed, GP Secretary, Bikash Roy, Mousumi Ghosh, Bhargav Jyoti Das and self help groups and anganwadi workers also participated in the awareness meeting.

SVEEP Cell of district administration is actively organizing awareness meetings to increase voting rate.

Speaking on the occasion , deputy director Mehbub Alam Lashkar appealed people to take part in the voting process and said that it’s one’s fundamental right and through the exercise of this fundamental right, a strong and powerful democracy is established which plays an important role in the governance of the country. He urged everyone to participate in this great festival of democracy and exercise their fundamental rights.

Intensive campaign is continuing through the SVEEP cell of the district administration and such awareness meetings will be organized in 15 development blocks of Cachar district in phases.

While addressing the meeting, the Shalchapara Development Block Officer, Yusuf Ahamed also urged the members of the self-help groups to continue the campaign through such awareness campaign in the villages under their respective polling centres, stated a press release.

