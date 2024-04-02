Lok Sabha Election 2024: 1,68,392 voters registers in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: In Bongaigaon election district, one lakh sixty eight thousand three hundred and ninety two voters will cast their votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha Election 2024 to be held on May 7.

For smooth conduct of Lok Sabha Election, Nabadeep Pathak, District Election Officer has chalked out a master plan and engaged officers and officials under different election cells. There will be 9 polling stations which will be run by women, 6 model polling stations, 1 polling station will be run by youth and 1 polling station will be run by specially-able persons out of 220 polling stations in Bongaigaon election district under 3-Barpeta HPC.

Already 2nd phase training of presiding officers, and 1st phase training of 1st polling officers, 2nd polling officers and 3rd polling officers have been completed. 35 journalists have been provided Form 12 D for casting Postal Ballot Paper Vote.

On the other hand SVEEP Cell has been working to attract the voters to cast vote to strengthen democracy in India. Awareness meetings, pasting of stickers in vehicles and LPG cylinders, quiz competition, street plays were held under SVEEP Cell.

