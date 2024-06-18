Groundbreaking Research Book Launched at PDUAM, Dalgaon by Senior Journalist Sonit Kumar Bhuyan

Guwahati: In a significant event held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, Darrang a groundbreaking research book was launched by senior journalist Sonit Kumar Bhuyan. The book, a collection of research papers, has been meticulously edited by Dr. Kumar Chandan Jyoti, Manash Pratim Sarma, and Rupsikha Kalita, all of whom are assistant professors at PDUAM, Dalgaon.

The event marked a milestone for the institution and the broader academic community. The book compiles 34 research papers from various universities across different states of India, showcasing a diverse range of scholarly contributions. Dr Dinesh Baishya, Vice Chancellor, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishyabidyalaya; Prof. Hari Prasad Sarma; Rector, Gauhati University and Dr.Ranjita Bhattacharya; Retired Associate Professor, Handique Girls College, Guwahati acted as Advisors to the Editorial board of this book.

In his address, Principal of PDUAM, Dalgaon and Chief Patron of the Editorial board Dr. Lakhi Prasad Hazarika expressed his enthusiasm about the book’s potential impact. He further emphasized the importance of such publications in fostering a robust academic environment and encouraging cross-disciplinary research collaborations.

Sonit Kumar Bhuyan, while unveiling the book praised the efforts of the editors and contributors, noting that the book is a testament to the high standards of academic rigor and collaborative spirit present in Indian universities.

Dr Kumar Chandan Jyoti, on behalf of the editorial team, expressed gratitude for the support from the institution and the contributors. He remarked, “Our aim was to bring together diverse perspectives and insights from various fields of study, and we are proud to present this compilation to the academic world.”

The launch event was attended by faculty members, authors, students, and prominent local media person, who lauded the initiative and expressed their anticipation for the book’s contributions to their respective fields. The book is expected to serve as a valuable resource for researchers and academicians, fostering new ideas and innovative approaches in various disciplines, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Locals Work Hard Towards Prevention of Erosion of River Banks

Also Watch: