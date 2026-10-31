Assam: Foreign Tourists Join Bihu Celebrations on Brahmaputra Bank at Silghat

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Winter has just knocked, and Assam has opened its doors to tourists. The Forest Department has thrown open Kaziranga National Park and other wildlife sanctuaries in the state to domestic and foreign tourists. And, as every year, visitors have started arriving.

If Kaziranga is the heart of Assam tourism, Silghat is its gateway. Situated on the south bank of the Brahmaputra in Nagaon district, this small river town has become the first taste of Assam for foreign tourists.

Coming from Guwahati on river cruises along the mighty Brahmaputra, tourists spend a night at Silghat, soak in its natural beauty and then take the road to Kaziranga to catch a glimpse of the one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, deer, and exotic birds and reptiles.

Last evening, too, a similar group arrived after sailing along the Brahmaputra, marking the arrival of the first batch of tourists of the 2026-27 season via the river route.

The 21-member group from the United States and Australia arrived at Silghat aboard MV Mahabahu. They were warmly welcomed at the historic Kaliabor Tea Estate, established by the British on the banks of the river. And then, the magic happened.

Local artists showcased Assam's pride - the Bihu dance. The rhythmic beats of the dhol and the captivating tunes of the pepa proved irresistible to the foreign guests.

Forgetting their jet lag, they joined the Bihu dancers, swaying to the beats of Bihu amid the mesmerising landscape of the tea garden. It was a sight to behold - tourists from across the seven seas dancing Bihu on the soil of Assam.

Mesmerised by the performance, the group members showered praise on Bihu, describing it as a unique cultural expression of Assam and an integral part of its folk tradition. They said the joy they experienced was boundless.

After enjoying Silghat's scenic beauty and folk dances, the group will now visit Kaziranga National Park, Sivasagar and Majuli before returning to Guwahati to visit Manas National Park and other destinations.

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