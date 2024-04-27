Assam: Forest department officials sued in Karimganj

Silchar: A criminal case has been registered against senior Forest department officials as well as Assam police personnel with the Karimganj Chief Judicial Magistrate for allegedly threatening villagers of dire consequences if they do not vote in favour of the BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah.

Four residents of Butukusi and neighbouring villages in their petition submitted to the CJM alleged that for last few days the high officials of the forest department along with Assam Police commandos had visited their areas even in the night times and threatened them that if they do not vote for Mallah, they would be evicted from their houses by bulldozers after the election results were declared.

Soidul Ali, Dilwar Hussain, Mojmun Nehar and Alimun Nesa, the four complaints further alleged that the government officials abused them as refugees. They further alleged that the officials marked the trees of their houses and even called them at night to the Cheragi Forest office and put pressure on them to vote for the BJP candidate to ensure their safety.

The Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury also alleged earlier that the villagers were being threatened by police officials. The district police turned deaf ears to the complaints, Chowdhury further alleged.

Few days back, a video clipping of the Ratabari MLA Bijay Malakar went viral where he was seen in a public meeting threatening the Muslim audience that their houses would be bulldozed if they do not vote for the BJP. Malakar, however strongly refuted the charge and claimed that the video was doctored by using artificial intelligence technics. He even lodged a complaint with the Karimganj police.

Also Read: Assam Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge to Campaign in Barpeta, Priyanka Gandhi in Dhubri

Also Watch: