Assam: Forest Officials, Biswanath Police Seize Suspected Rhino Horn in Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising personnel from the Forest Crime Investigation team, Eastern Range of Biswanath Wildlife Division, and Biswanath police proceeded to Baligaon, Gohpur on Monday night and conducted a search operation at the residential premises of the suspected accused.

During the operation, the team recovered one suspected rhinoceros horn and seven pieces of swamp deer antlers. Both rhinoceros and swamp deer are species listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The accused, Dipen Pegu, approximately 42 years of age, was arrested in connection with the suspected wildlife offence under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. He was also allegedly involved in previous wildlife offence cases.

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