Assam: Former AASU leader Nitu Daimary passes away due to kidney ailment

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Nitu Daimary, a resident of Gelapukhuri village under Behali legislative assembly constituency, died of kidney ailment on Sunday night. She was suffering for several months. She was 28. Late Daimary served for several years in Biswanath Chariali Regional AASU and was also a former cultural secretary of Biswanath College Students’ Union.

Nitu Daimary, who completed her graduation from Biswanath College and later completed her Master degree from Bodoland University, was a very talented student. At the time of her untimely death, she left behind her mother, elder brother and a sister-in-law. The Biswanath district unit of the AASU expressed grief over her death and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family.

