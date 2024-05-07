Orang National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority, Aaranyak collaborately organized an awareness on rhino conservation

Guwahati: Aaranyak’s flagship “Rhino Goes to School” campaign was organized for the students of three schools located near two rhino-bearing areas of Assam with attendance of over 400 students.

One of the programmes was organized in Luit Jatiya Vidyalaya, Sengelimora, Orang in collaboration with Orang National Park & Tiger Authority with participation of over 250 students.

As part of the awareness campaign, students were educated on diverse aspects of rhinos, the animal’s characteristics and habitat as well as the role they play in eco systems and for our well-being.

An engaging open quiz contest was also organized in conjunction with the visual presentation on the subject, interactions on our state animals, the one-horned rhinoceros and talks on local flora and fauna.

Babul Islam, Headmaster of the School, Baharul Islam, President of Fatasimolu Block EDC, Abul Kalam, President, Fatasimolu NC, EDC, Khairul Basher, local conservationist, Babukanta Daw and Bipul Gonju, members of Aaranyak were also present in the programme.

Another such awareness event was organized by Aaranyak in collaboration with Orang National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority in Vidyasagar Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rowmari, Orang with a participation of over 120 students.

One more such outreach event was conducted in Medokgaon ME School, Bonkual, Golaghat district of Assam with participation of over 50 students. Babukanta Daw and Akash Morang, members of Aaranyak were also present in the programme.

Arif Hussain, Manager of Aaranyak’s Rhino Research and Conservation Division attended the series of programmes as resource persons which was supported by the UK- based David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

It is an ambitious campaign designed to raise awareness about conservation among students living on the edge of rhino-bearing areas. As such, the outreach event also emphasized on the importance of citizens sustaining wildlife and maintaining the balance of the ecosystem in order to protect wildlife, stated a press release.

