Assam: Former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro Hospitalized in Rangia

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro has been admitted to Swasti Hospital in Rangia. His health is in decline. Boro is known for his roles in both education and revenue. He served in these departments during his tenure. Additionally he holds the distinction of founding Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2016.

Reports suggest that Boro's health worsened abruptly on Wednesday night. This situation demanded immediate medical attention. Swiftly, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Swasti Hospital. The medical professionals are closely watching his condition.

This isn't the first time Boro's health has necessitated hospitalization. Last year, Assam government had to intervene. Boro was facing significant health challenges and the government provided necessary medical assistance. This commitment from the government to support its former minister emphasizes the importance of Boro's contributions to state.

In July 2023 Boro endured a hospital stay. Cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited him during this time. This was at the instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. After assessing Boro's status, Mallabaruah provided reassurances to the public.

He made the statement "After receiving information of former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro being admitted to the hospital, the chief minister instructed me visit the hospital and take stock of his health condition. Yesterday, we heard that his condition was serious, however, today the hospital authorities have assured that his condition is quite stable as of now."

Quick action by the government shows a commitment to Boro's well-being. The government values its former officials. Prompt attention to health issues is of utmost importance. It shows responsibility towards civil servants.

News of his hospitalization has spread. Well-wishers hope for Boro's quick recovery. Colleagues share these sentiments. Boro's work in Assam's educational and revenue sectors has been influential. He shaped politics via the AGP establishment and is respected for his contributions.

Though his present health condition is stable upcoming days will be crucial. They will determine the trajectory of his recovery period. State government keeps extending support. It also continues to give resources. All this is done to ensure Boro gets best possible care at this time.