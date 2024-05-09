Meghalaya: First Passenger Ropeway, Shillong Ropeway Project, Set for Accelerated Launch

SHILLONG: Excitement shrouds Meghalaya's initial passenger ropeway the Shillong Ropeway Project. The unveiling of tender applications is expected to reach new peaks by mid-June. Paul Lyngdoh, Tourism Minister made this announcement. It has sparked interest among locals and tourists. This indicates a significant leap in the state's tourism framework.

September 2022 saw the approval of the Shillong Ropeway Project by Meghalaya Cabinet. The project proposes a connection from Lawsohtun to Shillong Peak. It offers tourists spectacular sceneries and increased accessibility. Its estimated cost is around Rs 138 crore. This ambitious venture intends to raise Meghalaya's tourism potential, while also supporting its infrastructure.

However a minor delay has emerged due to a correction that's being addressed. Certain aspects weren't covered in the original draft expression of interest. Despite this hitch, the project remains on course. Tender unveilings are expected in June.

Following the unveiling of tenders selection process is pegged to conclude by July. This timeline enables construction to commence without delay. The much-anticipated Shillong Ropeway service is primed to make its debut at the Madan Laban terminal.

The service will offer comfortable transit towards Lumparing. Moreover, it will serve the Shillong Peak viewing platform. In its initial phase the project boasts 12 cables. These cables ensure safety and deliver reliability.

All of these are accomplished in line with rigorous European standards. The detailed engineering emphasizes the dedication to perfection and underscores Meghalaya's aspiration. It aims to establish an infrastructure of global standards.

This monumental endeavor procured the green light from the state Cabinet in September 2023. This incident marked a turning point in Meghalaya's quest for sustainable tourism development. As the project revs up for execution, anticipation increases among stakeholders. They envision the transformative influence the project will have on the region's tourism industry.

The Shillong Ropeway Project is poised to augment not just connectivity. It will also flaunt the natural allure of Meghalaya. It does so from a distinctive viewpoint and catches the eye of visitors across the globe. With the imminent initiation of this far-sighted initiative Shillong stands on the brink of a fresh chapter.