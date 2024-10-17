Assam: Former SBI employee Prashanta Sonowal, passes away

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Prashanta Sonowal, a former employee of State Bank of India (SBI) and a resident of Jonaki Road, Lachit Nagar, Rupaisiding passed away on Tuesday morning. Sonowal who was suffering from kidney-related disease for quite some time was 68 at the time of his death.

He was a very calm in nature and maintained friendly relation with his colleagues at SBI, Doomdooma branch.

He is survived by his wife Swarna Sonowal and three daughters Mayuri, Palashi and Karisma respectively. His death has cast a pall of gloom in Rupaisiding area and was widely mourned by many organisations including SBI, Doomdooma branch.

