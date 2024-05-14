Assam: Review meet held considering improvement work of Tezpur College Road

Tezpur: A review meeting regarding the necessary steps to be taken and considered in connection with the closing of road from Head Post Office to Tezpur College Road for construction of a RCC Bridge in connection with the work of improvement of Tezpur HPO to Dolabari via Lachit Chowk, was held on Monday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

In the meeting, Executive Engineer, PWRD, Tezpur, Naduar & Rangapara Territorial Road Division informed the gathering that the Head Post office to Tezpur College road needs to be temporarily closed for the construction of RCC Br. No. 1/1 for the improvement of Tezpur College Road in connection with the work “Improvement of Tezpur HPO to Dolabari via Lachit Chowk (Ch. 0.00m to Ch. 5200.00m, L= 4250.00m) including RCC Br. No. 1/1 under Mukhya Mantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Achani under RIDF- XXIX of NABARD for the year 2023-24. The District Commissioner then asked all the stakeholders present to put forward their opinions and suggestions relating to the matter so that the construction work can proceed without posing major difficulties to the general public and commuters. A timeline for the construction and completion of the project was also decided upon and the District Commissioner hoped that the work will be completed by the end of this year. Alternate routes for ease of traffic movement during the construction period were also chalked out and discussed. The PWD(R) Tezpur, Naduar & Rangapara Territorial Road Division, Tezpur also informed that the following roads will be used as alternate roads for the traffic movement: (i) Lachit Chowk via Kalibari to Tezpur College, (ii) Lachit Chowk via Jail road to Tezpur college, (iii) Ganesh Ghat via Agnigarh to Tezpur College and (iv) Election Office via Agnigarh Road.

MLA of Tezpur LAC Prithiraj Rava and Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha were also present.

