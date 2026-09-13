Assam: Foundation day of Goreswar Press Club celebrated

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 33rd Foundation Day of Goreswar Press Club in Tamulpur district was celebrated on Friday with a daylong programme. The celebration began in the morning with the flag hoisting by the club’s President, Bijay Rajbongshi, on the premises of Goreswar Press Club. After that, an open meeting was held in the auditorium of Goreswar College.

Attending as a distinguished guest, Bijoy Bezbaruah, Sub-Divisional Information & Public Relations Officer of Tamulpur, said in his speech that one should never deviate from truthful, fact-based journalism and should continue serving the people through news to take society forward. He also mentioned that rural journalism is quite challenging and called upon journalists to unite and serve in the field of news.

Attending the open meeting, BTC Executive Member Maheswar Basumatary, Goreswar Revenue Circle Officer Trilina Taid, Assistant Professor of Guwahati Down Town University and popular content creator Junumani Ahmed, and popular YouTuber Dimpu Baruah delivered speeches and commented on the role of journalists as members of the fourth pillar of democracy, the media, and their responsibility in using social media.

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