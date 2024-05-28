Assam: Meritorious students of HSLC and HS Final Examination felicitated in Demow

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Khongia Chatra Committee in Khongia Ranga Mancha, the meritorious students of HSLC and HS Final Examination were felicitated on Sunday. Bhupen Tanti, presided in the felicitation programme. A total of 30 meritorious students were felicitated with phulam gamosa and citation. In the felicitation programme Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow Regional, Mitali Gogoi, teacher in Khongia Tea Estate Adarsha High School, Pushpa Prahlad, a teacher, Jugal Das, Headmaster of Khongia Tea Estate Primary School along with other dignitaries were present.

