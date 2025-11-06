Assam: Foundation stone laid for Sri Sri Lakshmi Temple at Bar Tezpur

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The foundation stone for a permanent Sri Sri Lakshmi Temple at Bar Tezpur under Palasbari LAC, was laid on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Raax Purnima. The initiative marked a significant milestone in the 74-year-long tradition of the area’s renowned Sri Sri Lakshmi Puja, which has been celebrated continuously since its inception in 1952.

The foundation-laying ceremony was inaugurated at 11 am by Ratneswar Das, retired Principal and President of the recently-formed Sri Sri Lakshmi Temple Construction Committee. The event saw the presence of Working President Bipul Dutta, General Secretary Dhruba Kumar Das, members of the committee, officials of the village development committee, and a large gathering of residents, and well-wishers from Rampur, Saru Tezpur, Satpakhali, and Kukurmara.

Following the ceremony, tributes were paid to Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, honouring their contributions to Assamese art and culture. A public meeting was then held with over a hundred attendees from Bar Tezpur and nearby areas. The meeting, presided over by Ratneswar Das and anchored by Bimal Kalita, President of the Bar Tezpur Village Development Committee, featured speeches emphasizing unity and collective effort toward temple construction. During the meeting, Bimal Kalita briefly recounted the history of the Lakshmi Puja at Baratejpur.

According to general secretary, Dhruba Kumar Das, the temple is estimated to cost around Rs 30 lakh and the committee aims to complete construction before the 2026 Lakshmi Puja.

