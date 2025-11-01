CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 15-Crore AYUSH Hospital in Morigaon

Morigaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, November 1, laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed AYUSH Hospital at Mikirbheta in Morigaon district. Spread over 15 bighas of land and constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.15 crore, the hospital is a significant step toward strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

The upcoming facility will serve as a centre for promoting traditional systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, while complementing modern medical practices. It is designed to provide affordable, holistic and accessible healthcare to the people of the region.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma highlighted that the project will not only promote traditional healing practices but also contribute to the overall development of Assam’s medical sector. “This hospital will be a blessing those in need, particularly in rural areas where access to quality healthcare remains limited,” he said.

The initiative underscores the government’s vision to make Assam a hub of both modern and traditional wellness care, ensuring health and well-being for all.