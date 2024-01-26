Assam: Foundation stone laying ceremony held in Tatibama Anchalik High School, Kamrup district

Mirza: The foundation stone laying ceremony of toilet blocks to be constructed in 10 government schools of Kamrup district for providing access to better sanitation facilities to students was held on Thursday in Tatibama Anchalik High School in Rani Block, Kamrup district.

The programme was held under a sanitation project supported by the SBI Cap Securities Ltd under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and is being implemented by the NGO Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD). Each toilet block will comprise of a separate latrine and urinals for usage by girls and boys in the selected schools of Rani and Rampur Block of Kamrup district. In addition, drinking water facilities would also be provided under the project.

“The programme marks a significant milestone in providing better sanitation facilities for the benefit of the students/community of the identified schools in Kamrup district, “said Nawajyoti Sharma, President of ACRD.

“This initiative will be very helpful in improving the infrastructure of the schools and making the children aware of the importance of health and hygiene,” said Apurba Thakuria, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup district who was present on the occasion. He also requested the management of the school to preserve these assets for the benefit of the future generations.

Dr Sunita Changkakati, former Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) was also present on the occasion.

The Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD) is a non-profit organisation working in remote, backward and tribal areas of Assam since 1995. It works on issues of child rights, disability, trafficking, health, sanitation education and livelihood, stated a press release.

