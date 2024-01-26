National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Guwahati organized a training on Agarbati making in Hojai

NAGAON: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Guwahati organized the 2nd batch of Livelihoods and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) training on pearl culture and Agarbati making activity in Tripura Basti, Radhanagar GP of Jugijan Development Block, Hojai. The training programme was inaugurated by DDM, NABARD Rajendra Perna in presence of Bankers from SBI, AGVB, representatives of Fisheries Dept., DICC, implementing agency Hojai Unnayan Mancha (HUM) and the Master Trainer on Wednesday.

While addressing the occasion, Rajendar Perna, DDM-NABARD informed that LEDPs envisage conduct of livelihood promotion programmes in clusters and includes initial intensive skill trainings followed by need based refresher trainings, backward-forward linkages and handholding and escort supports. As such, LEDPs involves complete value chain and offers end-to-end solutions.

He asserted that the training on pearl culture and Agarbati making activity will be conducted for 60 members of matured SHGs (in 2 batches of 30 participants each).

Apart from the training sessions on record and book keeping, enterprise management, business dynamics etc, the programme will have practical sessions regarding pearl culture like life cycle of mussels, production of pearls within mussels, different varieties of pearls, maintenance of pH level, mussel surgery, feeding and harvesting process etc, he said, adding that the Agarbati making activity, the training will be provided on appropriate mixing of various ingredients like DEP/ DEET, Neem, Charcoal, Wood powder, drying, making of bamboo sticks, use of locally available flowers/ fragrances like rose, mogra, jasmine, pineapple, packaging, marketing etc.

This LEDP training is expected to increase the understanding and entrepreneurial skills of the trainees so that they can start their own micro units.

