Assam: Foundation stones of schemes under Demow Anchalik Panchayat laid

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of various schemes under Demow Anchalik Panchayat and its 15 Gaon Panchayats under the Fifteenth Finance Commission for the year 2024-25 and 2025-26 in the Demow Development Block Office campus. In the Demow Anchalik Panchayat, foundation stones of 13 schemes for the year 2024-25 and 12 schemes for the year 2025-26 were laid, while in the 15 Gaon Panchayats, foundation stones of 135 schemes for the year 2024-25 and 122 schemes for the year 2025-26 were laid.

In the programme, Bornali Gogoi, BDO of Demow Development Block, Somikshya Borboruah, President of Demow Anchalik Panchayat, presidents of 15 Gaon Panchayats, and members of the Anchalik Panchayat were present.

Also Read: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation stones for three major ventures