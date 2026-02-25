Demow ATTSA submits memo demanding better medical facilities

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar through the Co-District Commissioner of Demow on February 19. The memorandum signed by Biswanath Nag, President, and Amon Mirdha, Secretary of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, alleges that despite the government providing an ambulance for emergency services in the Maskara tea estate located near the NH-37 road in Demow, the owner is yet to appoint a driver. In the memorandum, they demanded appointment of a permanent driver for the ambulance, end to the deductions in the wages of tea labourers for medical treatment, appointment of a permanent pharmacist at Maskara tea estate dispensary, along with their others.

Also Read: Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) submits memo to Demow Co-District Commissioner