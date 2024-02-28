Assam: Four books penned by noted writer Chandra Mohan Kakoti were released

NAGAON: Four books, two in Assamese and two in English language, penned by noted writer and the retired Deputy Commissioner Chandra Mohan Kakoti were ceremonially released at a prestigious function held at the auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya. The books were released by former AGP Minister and academician Gunin Hazarika and noted historian as well as columnist Dr Rajen Saikia.

The programme was chaired by Thagit Mahanta, president of Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha and mentored by Dr Tribeni Saikia, senior professor of Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya. Dr Mridul Kr Hazarika, vice chancellor of the varsity inaugurated the programme.

Among the books released were ‘Sharaighatia Mamore Dhora Hengdang’, ‘Abirota Yatra’, ‘Magnificent Assam My People, My Country’ and ‘The Quest’ which were published by Amarjeet Bora on behalf of Hornbill Publishing House.

Dr Mrinal Kr Borah, registrar of the varsity, litterateur Roti Mohan Nath, Dr Sarat Borkatoki, recently retired principal of Nowgong College and noted poet, Dilip Kumar Kakoti, retired professor of Gauhati University, Harendra Nath Bora, retired administrative officer, Joy Goswami, Dr Prayag Saikia, noted physician and Assamese poet were among the dignitaries who attended the programme.

