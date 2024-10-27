Assam: Nath-Yogi community stages protest in Dhubri District

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Assam Nath-Yogi community staged a hunger strike to press for their various demands in the ground adjacent to Dhubri Post Office on Friday. The protest was organized by the Assam Pradashik Nath Yogi Sanmilan, with the support of the Dhubri District Nath Yogi Sanmilan’s advisory committee, women’s Sanmilan, Nath Yogi students’ organisation, and Purohit Sanmilan.

The community demanded formation of an autonomous council for their overall development, reservation for Nath Yogi students, reservation of seats for Nath Yogi students in medical colleges, engineering colleges, and universities in Assam.

Besides these, they also demanded the government to reserve jobs for Nath Yogi candidates in third and fourth-grade jobs. Prominent leaders who attended included Madhusudan Nath, Anand Nath, Dulal Chandra Nath, Dhananjay Nath, Tarun Nath, and Sahadev Nath. A memorandum highlighting their demands was also submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Woman, Two Others Arrested for Ex-Husband’s Murder in Dhemaji

Also Watch: