Assam: Four Family Members Killed in Tragic Collision on Silchar-Kalain Road

A correspondent

Silchar: An accident on Monday morning left four members of a family dead on the spot. The tragic incident happened at Ranighat area on Silchar Kalain road when an autorickshaw and a pick up van collided head on. All the four passengers died on the spot while the driver of the autorickshaw was rushed to the Silchar Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. The deceased were identified as Zakir Hussain, 50, his wife Razia Begum, 45, their son Amir Hussain, 25 and daughter Rehana Begum, 21. They were coming from Bhairabnagar in Kalain and were moving towards Silchar for medical check up. The driver was Tahir Hussain was undergoing treatment.

The tragic accident triggered much public fury as they blocked the Silchar Kalain road for at least three hours. Public demanded immediate construction of speed breaker on this road which had to witness serious accidents in recent times. Later, the SP Nomal Mahatta arrived at the spot and pacified the irate public and the blockade was eventually lifted.

Also Read: Assam: 12-Hour Bandh Halts Normal Life in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: